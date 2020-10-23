(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held bilateral talks with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Washington on Friday to discuss ways to stop the escalating violence in Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Bayramov arrived to the State Department shortly before 9:30 am local time (1330 GMT) for a meeting with Pompeo. The top US diplomat is scheduled to hold separate talks with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan at 10:30 am local time.

However, neither of the ministers have confirmed the possibility of a face-to-face meeting between the two sides.

Pompeo earlier this week said he was anxious to hear what the two diplomats are seeing on the ground and how they might get closer to resolving the conflict.

Armed hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh have been ongoing since September 27. The parties have since agreed to two humanitarian ceasefires, however, both were broken mere hours after entering into force. The warring sides have continued to accuse each other of provocations and attacks on civilian settlements. The tensions originally began when the region broke off from the Azerbaijani Soviet Socialist Republic in 1988.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that the death toll after more than three weeks of violence has reached nearly 5,000.