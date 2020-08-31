UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Holds Talks With Japan Counterpart On Indo-Pacific Security - US State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 11:10 PM

Pompeo Holds Talks With Japan Counterpart on Indo-Pacific Security - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi reviewed security ties between their two nations, especially efforts to uphold a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific Region, the State Department said in a readout of their telephone conversation on Monday.

"Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Motegi discussed coordination on shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific region, including upholding the region's rules-based order," the readout said.

"The Secretary and the Foreign Minister reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance and our shared commitment to ensuring peace and security in the region and the world."

The talks followed an announcement last week that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would retire after eight years in office due to health reasons.

Few analysts expect significant changes in bilateral ties between the longtime allies as a result of Abe's departure.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Alliance Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Greece discus ..

28 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts 82,763 additional COVID-1 ..

28 minutes ago

‘Peace be upon you’: Israel’s national secur ..

58 minutes ago

Lakes Help Protect Oceans From Climate Change by H ..

5 minutes ago

ANF seizes drugs $8300mln during last month: Azam ..

5 minutes ago

PSX , PSBA pledge strong partnership for capital m ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.