Pompeo Holds Talks With Japan Counterpart on Indo-Pacific Security - US State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi reviewed security ties between their two nations, especially efforts to uphold a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific Region, the State Department said in a readout of their telephone conversation on Monday.

"Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Motegi discussed coordination on shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific region, including upholding the region's rules-based order," the readout said.

"The Secretary and the Foreign Minister reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance and our shared commitment to ensuring peace and security in the region and the world."

The talks followed an announcement last week that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would retire after eight years in office due to health reasons.

Few analysts expect significant changes in bilateral ties between the longtime allies as a result of Abe's departure.