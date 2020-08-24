Pompeo 'hopeful' more Arab states will normalise Israel ties

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday praised Israel's normalisation of ties with the UAE and said he hoped to see other Arab countries follow suit

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday praised Israel's normalisation of ties with the UAE and said he hoped to see other Arab countries follow suit.

"I'm very hopeful that we will see other Arab nations join in this," he said standing next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.