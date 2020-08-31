UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Hopes Arms Control Deal With Russia Possible Before Year End

Muhammad Irfan 7 seconds ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 09:25 PM

Pompeo Hopes Arms Control Deal With Russia Possible Before Year End

US Secretary Mike Pompeo said on Monday that he hopes the United States and Russia can reach a nuclear arms control agreement before the end of the year

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) US Secretary Mike Pompeo said on Monday that he hopes the United States and Russia can reach a nuclear arms control agreement before the end of the year.

"We made real progress in the last couple weeks. I hope we could get that done before the end of the year, would be a good thing for the world, take down risk from nuclear weapons," Pompeo said in an interview with WMAL's Mornings On The Mall Radio Show.

