Pompeo Hopes Arms Control Deal With Russia Possible Before Year End

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) US Secretary Mike Pompeo said on Monday that he hopes the United States and Russia can reach a nuclear arms control agreement before the end of the year.

"We made real progress in the last couple weeks. I hope we could get that done before the end of the year, would be a good thing for the world, take down risk from nuclear weapons," Pompeo said in an interview with WMAL's Mornings On The Mall Radio Show.