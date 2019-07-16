Pompeo Hopes US, North Korea to Be More 'Creative' in Denuclearization Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has expressed hope that both Washington and Pyongyang will demonstrate more "creative" approaches to their denuclearization talks, offering ideas that have not been raised before.

In an interview with Fox news on Monday, Pompeo pointed out that the June 30 talks between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, when the former briefly stepped over the demarcation line into North Korean soil, had given the United States "another chance to sit down with [North Korea] and have another conversation."

"I hope the North Koreans will come to the table with ideas that they didn't have the first time. We hope we can we be a little more creative too," he said.

The secretary of state added that the US goal of achieving full and verifiable denuclearization of North Korea remained unchanged.

The statement comes after the Yonhap News Agency reported on Sunday, citing sources, that Washington had offered Pyongyang to hold denuclearization talks at the working level next week.

The negotiations have stalled after February's summit between Trump and Kim, which failed to produce any tangible results, despite the fact that the meeting had been highly anticipated. Back then, the US leader said that since North Korea was not willing to denuclearize the specific areas that Washington wanted, while seeking full sanctions removal, it was not appropriate to sign an agreement at that point.