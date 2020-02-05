WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi met in Washington on Tuesday and discussed IAEA's monitoring work in Iran, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout.Ž

"Secretary Pompeo and Director-General Grossi discussed the IAEA's monitoring work in Iran, nuclear security, and the importance of the IAEA to US security interests," Ortagus said on Tuesday evening. "The Secretary and the Director General pledged to stay in close contact on nuclear issues of concern."

In January, Iran's parliamentary speaker Ali Larijani said that the country's continued cooperation with the IAEA is dependent on the actions of the European countries who are parties to the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, formally known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

On Tuesday, Germany, France and the United Kingdom released a joint statement threatening to trigger a dispute resolution mechanism within the framework of JCPOA over what they have said was Iran's failure to meet the commitments of the nuclear agreement.

The JCPOA was signed by Iran, Russia, China, France, United States, United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union. In May 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and re-imposed comprehensive economic sanctions on Iran as part of the so-called "maximum pressure" policy.

On January 5, Iran announced that it would begin abandoning the remaining part of commitments under the JCPOA, specifically the requirement specifying acceptable levels of uranium enrichment. However, Iran also said it would continue to cooperate with the IAEA and resume the implementation of nuclear commitments once the United States lifts the economic sanctions.

Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi said on January 7 that despite the JCPOA rollback, Tehran is not interested in possessing nuclear weapons.