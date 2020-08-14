(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday discussed with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi the need for Iran to allow verification work regarding the country's nuclear program, the State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"The Secretary and the Director General... discussed the need for Iran to respond to the IAEA's requests for information and access to resolve questions about Iran's nuclear activities," Ortagus said.

The United States accuses Iran of expanding its nuclear program and failing to cooperate with IAEA to ensure the transparency.

In June, IAEA's board of Governors adopted a resolution introduced by France, Germany and the United Kingdom that calls on Iran to enable inspectors' access to two of its facilities.

During their meeting in Vienna, Pompeo and Grossi also emphasized the importance of IAEA's activities during the novel coronavirus pandemic, including its work in providing diagnostic kits to IAEA member states and maintaining the agency's global safeguards inspections regime.