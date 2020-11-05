UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo, Iceland Counterpart Discuss Arctic Security - US State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 10:20 PM

Pompeo, Iceland Counterpart Discuss Arctic Security - US State Dept.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Iceland Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thordarson discussed future developments and security in the Arctic, according to a State Department readout of the conversation on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Iceland Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thordarson discussed future developments and security in the Arctic, according to a State Department readout of the conversation on Thursday.

"Secretary Pompeo expressed appreciation for Iceland's chairmanship of the Arctic Council and their support for NATO's Air Policing Mission," the readout said.

The Arctic Council consists of the eight countries - Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden and the United States.

Pompeo and Thordarson also discussed the importance of telecommunications security and increasing bilateral economic ties, the readout said.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Canada Norway Iceland United States Sweden Finland Denmark Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Hamad Al Sharqi directs relevant authorities to ac ..

13 minutes ago

Breastfeeding Friends Association marks its 20th a ..

43 minutes ago

Cold comfort as Roglic retains Vuelta lead on rain ..

30 minutes ago

4,714 construction projects approved in Punjab sin ..

31 minutes ago

Statement regarding ANP misquoted, taken out of co ..

1 hour ago

Pennsylvania's Allegheny County Has Stopped Ballot ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.