Pompeo, Iceland Counterpart Discuss Arctic Security - US State Dept.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Iceland Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thordarson discussed future developments and security in the Arctic, according to a State Department readout of the conversation on Thursday

"Secretary Pompeo expressed appreciation for Iceland's chairmanship of the Arctic Council and their support for NATO's Air Policing Mission," the readout said.

The Arctic Council consists of the eight countries - Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden and the United States.

Pompeo and Thordarson also discussed the importance of telecommunications security and increasing bilateral economic ties, the readout said.