Pompeo In Khartoum Says Sudan's Democratic Transition 'Once In Generation Opportunity'

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 06:31 PM

Pompeo in Khartoum Says Sudan's Democratic Transition 'Once in Generation Opportunity'

The current political transition underway in Sudan represents an opportunity for the Sudanese people that occurs only once per generation, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said via Twitter on Tuesday as he arrived in the Sudanese capital

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The current political transition underway in Sudan represents an opportunity for the Sudanese people that occurs only once per generation, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said via Twitter on Tuesday as he arrived in the Sudanese capital.

"Great to be in Khartoum for meetings with the civilian-led transitional government," Pompeo said. "The democratic transition underway is a once in a generation opportunity for the people of Sudan. Looking forward to discussing how to deepen the US-Sudan relationship."

