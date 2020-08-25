UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo In Sudan On First Visit By US Top Diplomat In 15 Years

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 04:06 PM

Pompeo in Sudan on first visit by US top diplomat in 15 years

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed in Sudan Tuesday for the first visit by an American chief diplomat in 15 years, on a tour aimed at boosting Arab ties with Israel

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed in Sudan Tuesday for the first visit by an American chief diplomat in 15 years, on a tour aimed at boosting Arab ties with Israel.

Pompeo arrived in Khartoum on a historic "first official non-stop flight" from Tel Aviv, Pompeo tweeted.

The visit aims in part at "deepening the Sudan-Israel relationship," the State Department said.

Related Topics

Israel Visit Khartoum Sudan From Arab Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Al-Qaeda blows up Yemen clinic after executing den ..

31 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

33 seconds ago

Kremlin Sees No Grounds to Launch Probe on Navalny ..

35 seconds ago

China's agriculture product wholesale prices edge ..

36 seconds ago

Kremlin slams German medics' 'haste' on Navalny po ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Official Says Iran Plans to Buy Weapons Fr ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.