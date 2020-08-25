Pompeo In Sudan On First Visit By US Top Diplomat In 15 Years
Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 04:06 PM
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed in Sudan Tuesday for the first visit by an American chief diplomat in 15 years, on a tour aimed at boosting Arab ties with Israel
Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed in Sudan Tuesday for the first visit by an American chief diplomat in 15 years, on a tour aimed at boosting Arab ties with Israel.
Pompeo arrived in Khartoum on a historic "first official non-stop flight" from Tel Aviv, Pompeo tweeted.
The visit aims in part at "deepening the Sudan-Israel relationship," the State Department said.