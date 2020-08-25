Pompeo in Sudan on first visit by US top diplomat in 15 years

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed in Sudan Tuesday for the first visit by an American chief diplomat in 15 years, on a tour aimed at boosting Arab ties with Israel

Pompeo arrived in Khartoum on a historic "first official non-stop flight" from Tel Aviv, Pompeo tweeted.

The visit aims in part at "deepening the Sudan-Israel relationship," the State Department said.