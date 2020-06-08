UrduPoint.com
Pompeo in Talks with Argentine Counterpart Discusses Venezuela, COVID-19 - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Argentine Foreign Minister Felipe Sola spoke by phone to discuss the coronavirus, efforts to orchestrate regime change in Venezuela and other matters, the State Department said in a readout on Monday.

"Secretary Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Argentine Foreign Minister Felipe Sola. They discussed Argentina's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, regional efforts to restore democracy in Venezuela, and regional economic development, including Argentina's ongoing debt negotiations," the readout said.

Last week, Sola called for an end to US-led economic sanctions against Venezuela - imposed by Washington in an attempt to force President Nicolas Maduro from office and replace the Maduro administration with an opposition government recognized by Washington.

Sola's participation at a conference organized by Germany, also featured calls for debt relief on balances owed to international creditors by developing nations, including Argentina.

Argentina is attempting to renegotiate debt of about $65 billion owed to bond holders after missing an interest payment in May, according to published reports.

