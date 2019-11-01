Pompeo in Talks With Cavusoglu Urges All Sides to Adhere to Safe Zone Deal - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a recent phone call with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu emphasized the need for all parties, including Turkish-backed militias, to adhere to the ceasefire in northeastern Syria, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a recent phone call with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu emphasized the need for all parties, including Turkish-backed militias, to adhere to the ceasefire in northeastern Syria , State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Friday.

"The Secretary noted our position requiring that the Turkish military, the Turkish-supported Syrian Opposition forces, and the withdrawal of YPG forces be in accordance with the statement regarding the safe zone," Ortagus said in a readout of the call, which took place on Thursday.

Pompeo was referring to a statement released by Washington and Ankara on October 17, saying that the two sides had agreed to a 120-hour ceasefire in northeastern Syria that paused Turkey's military incursion into the territory.

Turkey began its military operation on October 9 in a bid to clear the area of Kurdish forces and Islamic State (banned in Russia) terrorists.

As the five-day US-Turkish ceasefire came to an end, Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin reached a deal to pull the Kurdish fighters back and establish joint patrols in the operation zone along the Turkish border.

The international community has largely decried the Turkish incursion, arguing it could worsen the humanitarian situation in the region and hamper efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis.