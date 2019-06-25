UrduPoint.com
Pompeo In UAE To Discuss Building 'Global Coalition' To Counter Iran - Embassy

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 12:15 AM

Pompeo in UAE to Discuss Building 'Global Coalition' to Counter Iran - Embassy

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to discuss with Emirati officials efforts to build a global coalition against Iran, the US Mission to the UAE said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to discuss with Emirati officials efforts to build a global coalition against Iran, the US Mission to the UAE said in a statement on Monday.

"Charge d'Affaires Steve Bondy welcomes Secretary Pompeo to the UAE to speak with our close Emirati allies about building a global coalition to counter the world's largest state sponsor of terror," the embassy said via Twitter.

Pompeo met with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud earlier in the day to discuss countering the Iranian threat and preserving maritime security in the Hormuz Strait.

Iran said last week it downed a US surveillance drone flying over the coastal Hormozgan province after it violated the country's airspace.

US Central Command said that the drone was shot down while operating over international waters of the Strait of Hormuz.

Following the incident, President Donald Trump said the United States was "cocked and loaded" for retaliatory strikes on Iran but added that he called off planned attacks because they would have been "disproportionate."

The United States imposed on Monday sanctions on Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and eight senior commanders of Iran's Navy, Aerospace, and Ground Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

