UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo In Visit To Vietnam Pledges $2Mln In US Aid For Typhoon Recovery - State Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 06:40 PM

Pompeo in Visit to Vietnam Pledges $2Mln in US Aid for Typhoon Recovery - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a visit to Vietnam on Friday announced that the United States would provide $2 million in new assistance to help the country recover from a devastating typhoon, Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown said.

  "Pompeo expressed condolences over the loss of life due to significant flooding as a result of Tropical Storm Linfa and Typhoon Molave and was pleased to announce an additional $2 million in USAID assistance to support response efforts, bringing total funding from the US government to more than $2.1 million to date," Brown said in a readout of the secretary's meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Hanoi.

During the meeting, Pompeo also reaffirmed the strength of US-Vietnamese ties and underscored the two countries' mutual commitment to "a free and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," Brown said.

While in Vietnam, Pompeo also met with Security Minister To Lam to discuss bilateral security cooperation in both the Mekong region and the US, Brown said.

The top US diplomat also held a separate meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh to emphasize "support for the sovereignty of Southeast Asian nations international law, and a free and open Indo-Pacific," the spokesperson said.

 Pompeo's visit to Hanoi was the last stop on his five-nation tour of region, following his visits to India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and the Maldives.

Related Topics

India Storm Prime Minister Sri Lanka Visit Hanoi Indonesia United States Maldives Vietnam From Government Top Asia Million Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways celebrates 15 years of flights to B ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, 1,460 reco ..

2 hours ago

Federal Public Prosecution warns against accessing ..

5 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 44.88 million, d ..

5 hours ago

UAE officials participate in Third Extraordinary G ..

7 hours ago

Strong growth in global investment demand for gold ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.