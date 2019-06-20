Pompeo, India Counterpart Discuss Security Amid Dispute Over S-400 Purchase - State Dept.

US Secretary State Michael Pompeo and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar spoke on Thursday in a bid to advance a strategic partnership and economic ties between the two nations, the Department of State said in a readout of the conversation on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) US Secretary State Michael Pompeo and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar spoke on Thursday in a bid to advance a strategic partnership and economic ties between the two nations, the Department of State said in a readout of the conversation on Thursday.

"[The two officials] discussed shared US and Indian objectives in safeguarding a free and open Indo-Pacific, US-India security cooperation and the US-India economic partnership," the readout said.

The readout made no mention of India's recent decision to purchase the Russian S-400 air defense system - potentially a major obstacle to a burgeoning defense sector relationship between Washington and New Delhi.

Last week, US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells told Congress that a deployment of the S-400 system could limit India's ability to increase military interoperability with the US armed forces.

A similar decision by Turkey to purchase the Russian S-400 air defense system prompted the United States to scuttle plans to sell the fifth-generation F-35 fighter jet to Ankara.