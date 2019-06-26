UrduPoint.com
Pompeo, India Prime Minister Seek Expanded Bilateral Military Cooperation - US State Dept.

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met in New Delhi for talks that focused on shared interests in maintaining open navigation and expanding economic ties throughout the Indo-Pacific region, according to a US Department of State readout of the session on Wednesday

"Secretary Pompeo and Prime Minister Modi discussed a range of issues, including expanding economic and energy ties, enhancing defense and security cooperation, and shared US and Indian interests in a free and open Indo-Pacific region," the readout stated.

Pompeo also congratulated Modi on his recent re-election while underscoring a continued United States commitment to a growing strategic partnership between the two nations, the readout added.

Relations between the United States and India have improved dramatically since the Cold War but lately face new disputes over tariffs, data flows and tighter Indian rules on data flows for online commerce in one of the world's biggest and fastest growing markets.

The United States also opposes Indian plans to purchase the Russian made S-400 air and missile defense system.

