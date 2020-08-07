UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo, Indian External Affairs Chief Discuss Afghan Peace Process - State Department

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 12:10 AM

Pompeo, Indian External Affairs Chief Discuss Afghan Peace Process - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the progress of the Afghanistan peace process in a phone conversation with his Indian counterpart External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, State Department Spokesperson Cale Brown said on Thursday.

"Secretary of State Michael Pompeo spoke today with Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar to discuss ongoing bilateral and multilateral cooperation ...including efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, support the peace process in Afghanistan and address recent destabilizing actions in the region," Brown said in a statement.

On Monday, Pompeo and Taliban chief negotiator Mullah Baradar Akhund held a video conference to discuss intra-Afghan negotiations.

The United States signed a peace deal with the Taliban in February that stipulated a phased 14-month troop withdrawal period and a ceasefire between both sides, effectively ending the confrontation which began in 2001. The US-Taliban agreement also envisioned a mutual release of prisoners between the Kabul administration and the militant group, and the beginning of the intra-Afghan talks.

Related Topics

India Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Progress United States February Agreement Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED8.2 bn in market cap Thursday

2 hours ago

CBUAE includes UAE Dirham as the first settlement ..

3 hours ago

ADNIC reports AED189.7 million in H1 net profit

3 hours ago

Ferozsons Laboratories Limited and HospitALL partn ..

3 hours ago

Kenyan athletes allowed to compete in Monaco Diamo ..

58 seconds ago

'ePay Punjab' app sets new record, Rs 1.82 billio ..

59 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.