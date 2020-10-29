UrduPoint.com
Pompeo, Indonesian President Discuss Maritime Security In Indo-Pacific - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 08:20 PM

Pompeo, Indonesian President Discuss Maritime Security in Indo-Pacific - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Jakarta and discussed the maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region, State Department spokesperson Cale Brown said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Jakarta and discussed the maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region, State Department spokesperson Cale Brown said in a statement on Thursday.

"Secretary Pompeo and President Joko Widodo ...

reviewed recent security developments across the Indo-Pacific and discussed ways to enhance cooperation on maritime security, supply chains and post-pandemic economic recovery," Brown said.

Both parties also discussed bilateral efforts to support prosperity and democracy in the region, and strengthening economic partnership between two countries, Brown added.

Pompeo's visit to Indonesia is part of the Secretary of State's trip to five nations throughout Asia.

