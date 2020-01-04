UrduPoint.com
Pompeo, Iraqi President Agree On Need For Calm After Soleimani Assassination - State Dept

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 56 seconds ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 02:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Iraq's President Barham Salih appealed for calm following a US airstrike that killed Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout of a phone call between the two officials.

"Secretary Pompeo discussed President Trump's recent decision to take defensive action in response to imminent threats against American personnel," Ortagus said on Friday. "President Salih agreed on the need to reduce tensions in the region.

The Secretary reiterated the US commitment to a sovereign and independent Iraq."

Pompeo also stressed to the president that the "United States remains committed to de-escalation," the readout said.

US President Donald Trump's decision to order an airstrike on Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, has sparked tension across the middle East and sent thousands of Iranians to the streets mourning the death of the general and denouncing the United States and Israel.

