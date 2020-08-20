Pompeo, Iraqi Prime Minister Discuss Cooperation on Security, Trade - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi on the sidelines of the US-Iraq Strategic Dialogue in the nation's capital to discuss bilateral cooperation on trade and security, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"Secretary Pompeo pledged to continue to work with Prime Minister al-Kadhimi on ways to address the enormous economic challenges facing Iraq in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the decline in oil prices, on the need for Iraq to enact fundamental economic reforms, and on enhancing U.

S.-Iraq commercial ties to the benefit of both countries," Ortagus said in the statement on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the Iraqi prime minister also reaffirmed the principles agreed to by both sides in the Strategic Framework Agreement.

Moreover, both parties also discussed ways the United States would best continue to provide long-term support to Iraq's security forces and civilian security institutions.

Pompeo also urged al Kadhimi to reach a budget agreement with the Kurdistan Regional Government.