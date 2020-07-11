UrduPoint.com
Pompeo, Ireland's Coveney Discuss Bilateral Relations - US State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 12:10 AM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney discussed transatlantic trade and ties between Washington and the new government in Dublin, the State Department said in a readout of the conversation on Friday

"Secretary Pompeo congratulated Ireland on its successful campaign for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council and affirmed our commitment to working with Ireland's new government," the readout said.

Ireland's coalition government was sworn in last month with the completion of five months of negotiations that followed an inconclusive election. June also marked Ireland's election by the UN General Assembly to a two-year non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

