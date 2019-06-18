UrduPoint.com
Pompeo, Italy's Deputy Premier Discuss Countering Risks From Russia, Iran - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 56 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini discussed efforts to confront the "security risks" posed by Russia and Iran during their talks in Washington, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout of the meeting on Monday.

"They reiterated the value of the United States' longstanding relationship with Italy, including as NATO Allies and members of the G7," Ortagus said. "They also discussed confronting regional security risks from Russia and Iran, the threat posed by China's predatory investments in key infrastructure and technology in Italy and Europe, and the need for strengthened US-Italy defense cooperation.

"

Salvini met with Pompeo at the State Department on Monday morning as part of ahis two-day visit to Washington.

The Italian official arrived to Washington on Sunday. He was due to meet later on Monday afternoon with Vice President Mike Pence, according to the White House public schedule.

