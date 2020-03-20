Pompeo, Japan Foreign Minister Reconfirm Alliance During Coronavirus Pandemic- State Dept.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi confirmed over the telephone the two countries' security alliance and continued cooperation in fighting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Department of State Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi confirmed over the telephone the two countries' security alliance and continued cooperation in fighting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Department of State Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout on Friday.

"Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi today, reinforcing the importance of the US-Japan Alliance as the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific," the readout said.

The two leaders discussed the United States' and Japans' shared response to the novel coronavirus pandemic and emphasized the need for transparency and accountability by all nations in the face of the global health crisis, the readout also said.

Pompeo and Motegi also stressed their continued cooperation on security issues around the globe, the readout concluded.