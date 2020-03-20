UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo, Japan Foreign Minister Reconfirm Alliance During Coronavirus Pandemic- State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 09:49 PM

Pompeo, Japan Foreign Minister Reconfirm Alliance During Coronavirus Pandemic- State Dept.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi confirmed over the telephone the two countries' security alliance and continued cooperation in fighting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Department of State Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi confirmed over the telephone the two countries' security alliance and continued cooperation in fighting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Department of State Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout on Friday.

"Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi today, reinforcing the importance of the US-Japan Alliance as the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific," the readout said.

The two leaders discussed the United States' and Japans' shared response to the novel coronavirus pandemic and emphasized the need for transparency and accountability by all nations in the face of the global health crisis, the readout also said.

Pompeo and Motegi also stressed their continued cooperation on security issues around the globe, the readout concluded.

Related Topics

Alliance United States All Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New York closes non-essential businesses, bans gat ..

2 minutes ago

Canada, US Strike Deal to Return all Irregular Bor ..

2 minutes ago

K-Electrics' demand of extra Rs. 5 billion from in ..

2 minutes ago

Goretzka and Kimmich set up coronavirus programme

7 minutes ago

Pedestrian run over by speeding bus in Alipur

7 minutes ago

Commissioner Sibi Division instructs DCs to ensure ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.