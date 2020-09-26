Pompeo, Japan National Security Chief Reaffirm Countries' Alliance - State Dept.
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 01:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Japanese National Security Secretariat chief Shigeru Kitamura reaffirmed their nations' alliance to maintain peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region, Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout on Friday.
"Pompeo met with the Japanese National Security Secretariat Secretary General Shigeru Kitamura in Washington, DC," Ortagus said. "[They] reaffirmed that the US-Japan alliance is the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity in a free and open Indo-Pacific.
"
Pompeo also congratulated Kitamura on his re-appointment to his post following Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's election on September 16.
Pompeo and Kitamura reaffirmed that the US-Japan Alliance is the cornerstone of peace, security and prosperity in a free and open Indo-Pacific.
Suga, who previously served as Chief Cabinet Secretary under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is expected to continue Abe's strongly pro-US policies.