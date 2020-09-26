UrduPoint.com
Pompeo, Japan National Security Chief Reaffirm Countries' Alliance - State Dept.

Pompeo, Japan National Security Chief Reaffirm Countries' Alliance - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Japanese National Security Secretariat chief Shigeru Kitamura reaffirmed their nations' alliance to maintain peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region, Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout on Friday.

"Pompeo met with the Japanese National Security Secretariat Secretary General Shigeru Kitamura in Washington, DC," Ortagus said. "[They] reaffirmed that the US-Japan alliance is the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity in a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Pompeo also congratulated Kitamura on his re-appointment to his post following Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's election on September 16.

Suga, who previously served as Chief Cabinet Secretary under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is expected to continue Abe's strongly pro-US policies.

