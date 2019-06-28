UrduPoint.com
Pompeo, Japan's Top Diplomat Discuss North Korea, Regional Security - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 06:45 PM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono regional security and efforts to denuclearize North Korea, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono regional security and efforts to denuclearize North Korea, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said a statement on Friday.

"Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Kono reaffirmed our commitment to the final, fully verified denuclearization of the DPRK, our mutual commitment to regional security, and to continue working closely together to address common challenges in the Indo-Pacific," Ortagus said.

The two top diplomats also discussed bilateral cooperation on "pressing regional and security issues," she added.

Pompeo and Kono conducted their meeting on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka.

