UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo, Jordan's King Abdullah II Discuss Syria, Coronavirus Response - US State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 09:40 PM

Pompeo, Jordan's King Abdullah II Discuss Syria, Coronavirus Response - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Jordan's King Abdullah II discussed over the telephone the situation in Syria and the response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout of the conversation on Thursday.

"Secretary Pompeo reaffirmed the strength of the US-Jordan bilateral relationship, underscored the importance of steadfast partnership during the COVID-19 pandemic, and thanked King Abdullah for Jordan's generosity in sending medical supplies to the United States," Ortagus said.

The State Department spokesperson also said Pompeo and King Abdullah II discussed other matters of mutual interest, including the most recent developments in Syria.

Jordan hosts more than three million refugees from various countries, including 1.3 million from Syria.

In June, the Jordanian government launched in cooperation with United Nations' bodies and donor countries a $6.6 billion response plan to cope with the implications of the Syrian refugee crisis for a two-year period.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria United States June From Government Refugee Billion Million Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 145 applied techno ..

1 hour ago

Infinix Joins Hands with DOW to Further the Fight ..

2 hours ago

Asia Cup 2020 to be postponed

2 hours ago

Al-Othaimeen Meets GCC Secretary General

2 hours ago

AJK Prime Minister directs concerned departments f ..

51 minutes ago

AJK government to built monument of Madar-e-Millat ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.