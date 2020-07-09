(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Jordan's King Abdullah II discussed over the telephone the situation in Syria and the response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout of the conversation on Thursday.

"Secretary Pompeo reaffirmed the strength of the US-Jordan bilateral relationship, underscored the importance of steadfast partnership during the COVID-19 pandemic, and thanked King Abdullah for Jordan's generosity in sending medical supplies to the United States," Ortagus said.

The State Department spokesperson also said Pompeo and King Abdullah II discussed other matters of mutual interest, including the most recent developments in Syria.

Jordan hosts more than three million refugees from various countries, including 1.3 million from Syria.

In June, the Jordanian government launched in cooperation with United Nations' bodies and donor countries a $6.6 billion response plan to cope with the implications of the Syrian refugee crisis for a two-year period.