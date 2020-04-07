UrduPoint.com
Pompeo, Kazakhstan President Discuss Cooperation In Coronavirus Fight - State Department

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 11:40 PM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a phone call on Tuesday discussed bilateral cooperation in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a phone call on Tuesday discussed bilateral cooperation in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said.

"Secretary Pompeo and President Tokayev emphasized the importance of strong US-Kazakhstan cooperation in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic," Ortagus said in a statement.

During the phone conversation Pompeo praised the partnership between the US Centers for Disease Control Regional Office in Almaty and Kazakhstan's Ministry of Health in support of Kazakhstan's public health infrastructure.

Pompeo and Tokayev reaffirmed their intent to consult closely on bilateral and global affairs, as discussed during the Secretary's February trip to Kazakhstan, Ortagus said.

