Pompeo, Kuwait Foreign Minister to Meet on November 24 in Washington - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with his Kuwaiti counterpart Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohamed Al-Sabah in Washington on November 24 to discuss cooperation after holding the new round of bilateral Strategic Dialogue, the Department of State said in a statement.

"The Strategic Dialogue will culminate with a meeting between Secretary Michael R.

Pompeo and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohamed Al-Sabah on November 24 in Washington, DC," the statement said on Monday.

The State Department noted that the Strategic Dialogue started earlier on Monday in virtual format.

Over the next two weeks the two sides will discuss cooperation in the fields of politics, human rights, education, science, security, defense, trade and other areas, the State Department added.