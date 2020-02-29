Pompeo lands in Doha to oversee signing of Taliban deal: AFP

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed in Doha on Saturday to oversee the signing of a landmark deal between the United States and the Taliban, an AFP correspondent reported

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed in Doha on Saturday to oversee the signing of a landmark deal between the United States and the Taliban, an AFP correspondent reported.

The accord, due to be signed at 1245 GMT, will see America agree to begin withdrawing its troops following 18 years of war in return for insurgent guarantees.