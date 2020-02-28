Pompeo, Latvian Counterpart Sign Joint Declaration on 5G Security - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkevics in Washington for talks on a wide range of issues and signed a Joint Declaration on 5G security, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout of the meeting.

"Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Rinkevics also signed a Joint Declaration on 5G security emphasizing our shared commitment to the deployment of secure 5G networks," Ortagus said on Thursday.

Pompeo thanked Rinkevics for Latvia meeting its NATO commitment to spend 2 percent of GDP on defense and for the country's continued contribution to Operation Resolute Support and Operation Inherent Resolve.

The two officials also discussed the importance of banking sector reforms in order to achieve lasting, sustainable results to combat the threat of corruption and money laundering, the readout added.