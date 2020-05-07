Pompeo, Lavrov Discuss Next Steps on Arms Control in Phone Call - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a recent phone call discussed the next steps on arms control issues, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," Ortagus said in the statement. "Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Lavrov discussed next steps on arms control issues."