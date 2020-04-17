UrduPoint.com
Pompeo, Lavrov Discuss Strategic Security Dialogue Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - US State Dept.

Fri 17th April 2020 | 10:59 PM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have addressed over the telephone the next steps in the Strategic Security Dialogue between the two countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout of the call on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have addressed over the telephone the next steps in the Strategic Security Dialogue between the two countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout of the call on Friday.

"Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Lavrov discussed next steps in the bilateral Strategic Security Dialogue, taking into account the COVID-19 pandemic," Ortagus said.

