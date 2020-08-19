Pompeo, Maas Discuss Cooperation on Belarus, Russia, Iran - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and his German counterpart Heiko Maas discussed ways to collaborate on Belarus, Russia and other matters, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout of their phone call on Tuesday.

"Secretary of State Michael R.

Pompeo spoke today with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to discuss cooperation on a range of issues related to Iran, Belarus, and Russia," Ortagus said. "Secretary Pompeo underscored the need for a unified Transatlantic response to hold Iran accountable and ensure the Security Council lives up to its responsibility to maintain international peace and security."