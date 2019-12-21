UrduPoint.com
Pompeo, Maas Discuss Nord Stream 2, Libya - State Dept.

Sat 21st December 2019 | 03:10 AM

Pompeo, Maas Discuss Nord Stream 2, Libya - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his German counterpart Heiko Maas have addressed the situation in Libya and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in a phone call on Friday, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a release.

"Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Maas discussed ongoing international efforts in support of the United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General to achieve a ceasefire in Libya and a return to a political process. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister shared concerns regarding breaches of the arms embargo and the growing involvement of mercenaries and private military contractors," Ortagus said Friday.

Pompeo and Maas also discussed the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and Washington's "strong opposition" to it, she added.

