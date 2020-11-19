Pompeo makes first visit by US top diplomat to Golan Heights

Mike Pompeo on Thursday became the first US secretary of state to visit the occupied Golan Heights, territory Israel seized from Syria in the 1967 Six Day War

"You can't stand here and stare out at what's across the border and deny the central thing that President Donald Trump recognized... This is a part of Israel," Pompeo said, during his visit to the disputed area on Israel's border with Syria.