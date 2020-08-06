Pompeo, Malaysian Foreign Minister Discuss Maritime Order in S. China Sea - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his Malaysian counterpart Hishammuddin Hussein discussed over the telephone the US-Malaysia partnership and the maritime order in the South China Sea, State Department spokesperson Cale Brown said in a readout of the conversation on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his Malaysian counterpart Hishammuddin Hussein discussed over the telephone the US-Malaysia partnership and the maritime order in the South China Sea, State Department spokesperson Cale Brown said in a readout of the conversation on Thursday.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke with Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein today to discuss our strong US-Malaysia Comprehensive Partnership and our two countries' shared respect for international law and the rules-based maritime order in the South China Sea," Brown said.

The two officials also discussed economic and medical-related cooperation amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Brown added.

On Tuesday, Chinese ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai said during an online session of the Aspen Security Forum that China is ready to solve dispute over the South China Sea through negotiations with other countries. Cui emphasized the necessity for cooperation in order to maintain stability in the region.