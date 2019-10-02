UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo, Mattarella Discuss US-Italy Defense Cooperation - State Department

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 07:07 PM

Pompeo, Mattarella Discuss US-Italy Defense Cooperation - State Department

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Italian President Sergio Mattarella discussed defense cooperation during their meeting in Rome, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Italian President Sergio Mattarella discussed defense cooperation during their meeting in Rome, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Wednesday.

"Secretary Pompeo and President Mattarella discussed the strong relationship between the United States and Italy, including bilateral defense cooperation," Ortagus said in a statement.

The US top diplomat also discussed with the Italian president collaboration in addressing security threats and economic challenges.

Italy hosts more than 30,000 US forces, Defense Department civilians and families at five major military bases and more than 50 sub-installations. The country is also home to the US Navy's 6th Fleet and NATO's Joint Force Command Naples.

Related Topics

NATO Naples Rome Italy United States Top Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Missed tax, refund targets may lead to mini-budget ..

29 minutes ago

Balochistan: Neglected still

38 minutes ago

Limited tickets for Lahore T20 Is remaining

49 minutes ago

Pakistan Medical Association expresses concern ove ..

3 minutes ago

President of Pakistan hails OICCI members’ contr ..

56 minutes ago

Book on Pak-China friendship launched at National ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.