Pompeo, Mattarella Discuss US-Italy Defense Cooperation - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Italian President Sergio Mattarella discussed defense cooperation during their meeting in Rome , State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Wednesday.

"Secretary Pompeo and President Mattarella discussed the strong relationship between the United States and Italy, including bilateral defense cooperation," Ortagus said in a statement.

The US top diplomat also discussed with the Italian president collaboration in addressing security threats and economic challenges.

Italy hosts more than 30,000 US forces, Defense Department civilians and families at five major military bases and more than 50 sub-installations. The country is also home to the US Navy's 6th Fleet and NATO's Joint Force Command Naples.