Pompeo May Be Subpoenaed To Testify On Iran Before US House Committee - Congressman

Tue 14th January 2020

The US House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs may subpoena Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who refused to testify at the panel's hearing on Iran, Committee Chairman Eliot Engel said in a statement on Tuesday

"If Secretary Pompeo is not going to cooperate with the Committee, then we will consider very strongly taking other actions in the future, including subpoenas," Engel said.

The hearing on Iran was called after the Democrat-dominated House of Representatives last Friday adopted a resolution to limit President Donald Trump's powers to carry out further military action against Iran without the prior congressional approval.

Iran and the United States found themselves on the brink of war after Washington killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and Tehran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq housing US troops.

Engel said that he was sending letters to Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, demanding that they produce information on the legal basis for the US strike that killed Soleimani and on a range of other issues.

