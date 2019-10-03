UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Meets Pope In Vatican, Discusses Need To Protect Mideast Christians - State Dept.

Pompeo Meets Pope in Vatican, Discusses Need to Protect Mideast Christians - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Pope Francis shared concerns about global human rights and agreed on the need to protect Middle Eastern Christian communities from attacks by militant Islamists, the State Department said in a readout on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Pope Francis shared concerns about global human rights and agreed on the need to protect middle Eastern Christian communities from attacks by militant Islamists, the State Department said in a readout on Thursday.

"They reaffirmed the United States and Holy See commitment to advancing religious freedom around the world, and in particular, protecting Christian communities in the Middle East," the readout said.

They also discussed the continued efforts of the United States and the Holy See to promote democracy and human rights globally.

Pompeo met earlier with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Secretary for Relations with States Archbishop Paul Gallagher, marking the 35th anniversary year of the establishment of formal diplomatic relations between the United States and the Holy See.

"On the Middle East, the Secretary noted US efforts to support Christian minorities, and emphasized the importance of continued calls from the United States and the Vatican to end the humanitarian catastrophe in Syria," the State Department said.

They also discussed the importance of preventing trafficking in persons and advancing international religious freedom.

