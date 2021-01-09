UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Meets With Biden Nominee Blinken To Facilitate Orderly Transition - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met on Friday with his nominated successor Antony Blinken to discuss "an orderly transition" as Joe Biden's administration prepares to take helm, a senior State Department official told reporters.

"Today, Secretary Michael R.

Pompeo met with President-Elect Joe Biden's Secretary of State nominee, Antony Blinken, in order facilitate an orderly transition, and to ensure American interests are protected abroad," the official said. "Their meeting was very productive. Pompeo and Secretary-nominee Blinken, as well as their teams, will continue to work together on behalf of America throughout the transition."

