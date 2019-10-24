Pompeo Meets With Non-Canonical Metropolitan Epiphaniy of Ukraine - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met on Wednesday with metropolitan Epiphaniy, the head of the non-canonical Orthodox Church of Ukraine, the Department of State said in a statement.

"They expressed their hopes for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine, now in its sixth year, underscoring the need to heal the wounds of war and foster unity," the statement said.

Both sides accused Russia of engaging in abuses against religious freedom in Crimea and Donbas, the statement said.

Pompeo congratulated Epiphaniy on his receipt of the Athenagoras Human Rights Award granted him by the Order of St. Andrew/Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in America.

In January, Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople handed over the tomos of autocephaly to the newly-established Ukrainian church.

The Russian Orthodox Church, along with the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate and other local churches, refused to recognize Patriarch Bartholomew's decision.