Pompeo Meets With Qatari Foreign Minister to Discuss Bilateral, Regional Issues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Saturday in Doha and discussed bilateral Doha-Washington ties and regional issues in the middle East.

"Great to meet with Qatari Foreign Minister Al Thani in Doha today and discuss bilateral and regional issues. We appreciate Qatar's ongoing support as a host to the Afghan peace negotiations. A united Gulf remains crucial for countering Iran's malign influence in the region," Pompeo tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Qatar news Agency, citing the Arab country's Foreign Ministry, reported that Pompeo and the Qatari leadership discussed a political crisis between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and recent developments in Iraq and Lebanon.

In June 2017, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt had cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, insisting that the ladder embraced various groups aimed at destabilizing the Persian Gulf region. Qatar repeatedly denied all the charges related to terrorism, saying that the campaign against the country was based on lies.

US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien has called resolving all issues regarding the GCC blockade on Qatar a priority for Washington in the upcoming months.