UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo, Mnuchin Discuss Invoking Constitutional Amendment To Impeach Trump - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 10:50 AM

Pompeo, Mnuchin Discuss Invoking Constitutional Amendment to Impeach Trump - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) US State Secretary Mike Pompeo and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin have discussed invoking the 25th Amendment of the United States' constitution to impeach outgoing President Donald Trump, CNBC reported, citing sources.

On Thursday, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for Trump's removal from the office by invoking the 25th Amendment for inciting violence at protests on Capitol Hill the day before. This procedure requires the involvement of the vice president and most cabinet members.

According to CNBC, citing three sources, Pompeo and Mnuchin have discussed the matter with their respective agencies and came to the conclusion that the process would take longer than Trump is supposed to remain in the office before Joe Biden is sworn in, so no immediate effect should be expected.

"The general plan now is to let the clock run out," the broadcaster quoted a former senior administration official aware of the discussions as saying. "There will be a reckoning for this president, but it doesn't need to happen in the next 13 days."

Additionally, it is not clear whether the secretaries in an acting capacity would be let cast a vote in the process, it was reportedly pointed out at the exploratory talks. According to the report, Pompeo and Mnuchin also had concerns that forcing Trump from office now could make him a hero of the far-right, doing more long-term harm than short-term good.

The 25th Amendment allows for a temporary or permanent transfer of power from the US president to vice president if the majority of cabinet members certify to the congress that the president is unable to perform his duties.

Related Topics

Vote Trump Nancy Capitol Hill United States Congress From Cabinet Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 8, 2021 in Pakistan

39 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Liverpool legend Ian Rush visits Dubai Sports Coun ..

10 hours ago

Trump Campaign Lawyer Quits, Says His Services Use ..

10 hours ago

Schumer Urges Pence to Take Over as Acting US Pres ..

10 hours ago

US House Panel Launches Review of Security Failing ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.