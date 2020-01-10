UrduPoint.com
Pompeo, Mnuchin To Hold Press Briefing At 10:45 AM EST (15:45 GMT) - White House

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 08:18 PM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will hold a press briefing this morning, the White House said in a statement on Friday

The White House said Pompeo and Mnuchin would deliver the on-camera remarks at the James S.

Brady Press Briefing Room.

The briefing comes after President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that his administration would impose new sanctions on Iran in response to its attack on bases in Iraq hosting US troops.

