Tue 27th October 2020 | 05:40 PM

Pompeo, Modi Discuss Defense Cooperation, Need for Free Indo-Pacific - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting in New Delhi discussed defense cooperation and their shared goal of a free Indo-Pacific region, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown said in a readout on Monday.

"Secretary Pompeo and Prime Minister Modi discussed several issues of regional and global concern on which the United States and India collaborate, including COVID-19 response, security and defense cooperation, and shared interests in a free and open Indo-Pacific," Brown said.

During the meeting which was held together with Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Pompeo and Modi also vowed to further enhance the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, Brown added.

Pompeo and Esper are in New Delhi to participate in the annual US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

