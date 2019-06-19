Pompeo-Mogherini Talks Focused on US-EU Challenges Including Russia, Ukraine - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini during a meeting in Washington discussed a number of shared interests on topics related to Russia, Ukraine, Iran and Venezuela and at least four other countries, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout.

"Pompeo and the High Representative discussed US-EU relations and a number of common interests and shared challenges facing the United States and Europe, including European defense and security, Afghanistan, Cuba, Iran, Libya, Moldova, the western Balkans, Russia, Ukraine, and Venezuela," Ortagus said after their meeting on Tuesday.

Mogherini was also slated to meet with White House adviser Jared Kushner at some pointon Tuesday, according to her agenda.

Earlier in the day Pompeo said the United States must work with its international partners to address tensions with Iran.