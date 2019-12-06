Pompeo, Moroccan Counterpart Discuss Advancing UN-Led Talks to End Sahara War - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo discussed a compromise political solution to the Western Sahara conflict and expanding bilateral trade ties on his visit to Rabat with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"The Secretary [Pompeo]... expressed his interest in advancing United Nations-led efforts to find a peaceful, sustainable, and mutually acceptable political solution to the long-standing dispute over the Western Sahara," Ortagus said on Thursday.

Pompeo and Ortagus alsoŽ explored ways to expand bilateral trade and investment based on the 2006 Free Trade Agreement that has lifted trade volume by 500 percent over the past 13 years, Ortagus noted.

Pompeo also thanked the people of Morocco for their efforts in the shared fight against terrorism and stressed Morocco's continuing role in promoting regional stability and preventing violent extremism, Ortagus added.