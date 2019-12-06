UrduPoint.com
Pompeo, Moroccan National Security Chief Discuss Counterterrorism Cooperation - Statement

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 03:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a statement said he discussed with Moroccan Director General of National Security Abdellatif Hammouchi matters on counterterrorism and law enforcement cooperation.

"A pleasure meeting with Director General Abdellatif Hammouchi today to reaffirm the importance of our counterterrorism and law enforcement cooperation," Pompeo said via Twitter on Thursday.

Pompeo added that the United States values its partnership with Morocco in the fight against terrorism and working jointly to advance peace.

In a separate press release, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said Pompeo also met with Moroccan Head of Government Saadedine El Othmani to discuss ways to increase bilateral cooperation on trade and finance. Both leaders highlighted the United States' role in helping Morocco boost its economy through US investment, Ortagus added.

The Secretary stopped in Morocco as part of his two-day trip that included a stop in Portugal as well following the NATO summit in London earlier this week.

