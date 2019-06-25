UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Must Convey 'Coherent, Predictable' Objectives To India During Visit - US Lawmaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 04:20 AM

Pompeo Must Convey 'Coherent, Predictable' Objectives to India During Visit - US Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo needs to present India's leaders with coherent message on bilateral relations during his upcoming visit to New Delhi, Congressman Eliot Engel wrote in letter to the foreign policy chief.

"I urge you to use your visit to not only reaffirm and strengthen the US-India strategic partnership, but also convey a coherent set of objectives and predictability to the new Indian government that will help this relationship reach its full potential," Engel told Pompeo on Monday.

Engel warned that the Trump administration's lack of predictability and coherence in Washington's strategic relationship with New Delhi and its failure to confirm an assistant secretary of state for the region threatened to undermine the historic US-India cooperation.

US-India ties have flourished since President Bill Clinton paid a state visit to the country in 2000. However, last year India joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organization as a full partner with Russia and China.

Related Topics

India Russia China Washington Threatened Visit Trump New Delhi Shanghai Cooperation Organization Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Mauritania&#039;s ..

2 hours ago

US condemns Houthi terrorist attack on Abha Airpor ..

2 hours ago

Weather forecast for coming days

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mike Pompeo review regional dev ..

3 hours ago

Russia Capable of Increasing Annual Arms Exports t ..

4 hours ago

Georgia Safe for All Tourists, Including Russian - ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.