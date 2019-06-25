Pompeo Must Convey 'Coherent, Predictable' Objectives to India During Visit - US Lawmaker

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo needs to present India's leaders with coherent message on bilateral relations during his upcoming visit to New Delhi, Congressman Eliot Engel wrote in letter to the foreign policy chief.

"I urge you to use your visit to not only reaffirm and strengthen the US-India strategic partnership, but also convey a coherent set of objectives and predictability to the new Indian government that will help this relationship reach its full potential," Engel told Pompeo on Monday.

Engel warned that the Trump administration's lack of predictability and coherence in Washington's strategic relationship with New Delhi and its failure to confirm an assistant secretary of state for the region threatened to undermine the historic US-India cooperation.

US-India ties have flourished since President Bill Clinton paid a state visit to the country in 2000. However, last year India joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organization as a full partner with Russia and China.