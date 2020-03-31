UrduPoint.com
Pompeo, NATO Chief Discuss COVID-19 Response, Afghanistan - US State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 02:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg discussed over the telephone alleged Chinese and Russian efforts to spread disinformation about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and the need for Afghan leaders to form an inclusive government, Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout.

"The Secretary and the Secretary General discussed how NATO is helping to coordinate Allied responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and the importance of countering efforts by the People's Republic of China and Russia to spread disinformation and propaganda related to the virus," the readout said on Monday.

Ortagus noted that Pompeo and Stoltenberg also discussed efforts to set up a new government in Afghanistan, where a political stalemate continues.

"They also discussed the need for Afghan leaders to form an inclusive government that makes reaching a political settlement a priority and bolsters the security of the state," the readout said.

Also on Monday, President Donald Trump dismissed reports that Russia, China and Iran were engaging in campaigns to distort the truth about COVID-19, saying that all countries spread disinformation.

